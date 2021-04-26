It has been two years since the American superhero film Avengers: Endgame was released. It was the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. But did you know that Russo brother’s children played a role in the film? Scroll down to know more.

When the film was released in 2019, within 10 days it became the highest-grossing film of all time. The film broke numerous box office records and received numerous awards and nominations. The film was made at an estimated cost of $356 million.

The cast of the blockbuster film includes Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon). However, there is three-member of the cast that not many are aware of.

Filmmaker Joe Russo’s daughter Ava Russo and Lia Russo played a small role in the film. She portrayed the role of Clint Barton’s daughter, Lila, while Lia portrays one of the kids asking Bruce Banner for an autograph.

As reported by Cleveland.com, Anthony Russo said, “The hardest one was a scene in the movie where it’s the scene in the diner where we introduced Smart Hulk the first time. So, he’s sitting there with Ant-Man, Black Widow and Captain America, and there are these three kids that walk in who are fans of Hulk. They want a picture of him. And those three kids are, one is my son Julian. One is my brother’s daughter, Lia. One is my sister’s son, Augie.”

Joe Russo’s daughter Ava portrays Lila Barton in the film’s opening scene. She plays the role of Hawkeye’s daughter learning archery before becoming a victim of Thanos.

What do you think about Russo brother’s children making a cameo in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know.

