After unveiling some new footage for their upcoming releases at the CinemaCon, Paramount Pictures shifted the release dates of Tom Cruise’ two huge upcoming releases, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7.

The studio took the final decision due to delta variant concerns which are spreading across the globe as it has already affected theatre owners. Paramount shifts Top Gun: Maverick to May 27, 2022, and Mission: Impossible 7 to Sept. 30, 2022.

According to Hollywood Reporter, like other studios, Paramount Pictures too consults with epidemiologists for such decisions. After pushing the dates for Tom Cruise starrer, the studio seems hopeful that box office collections will improve in 2022.

Looking at the Covid situation, studios like Warner Bros. and Disney experimented by releasing their films on streaming services, as well as theatres on the same day. On the other hand, A Quiet Place 2 was theatre only, while Chris Pratt starrer Tomorrow War performed well on Amazon Prime.

However, Paramount wants Tom Cruise’ Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 to be theatre exclusive, as Tom Cruise’ films perform well due to his strong fan base.

“That doesn’t mean that decision is the right decision for every film,” said Paramount distribution exec Chris Aronson at CinemaCon of its Quiet Place II gamble and added “The underlying principle couldn’t be more clear: The theatrical experience is irreplaceable.”

Meanwhile, fans will be having a gala time this year as many big studios have confirmed to release their films by the end of this year. Starting with Marvel’s Shang-Chi on September 3, the rest of the year is packed with some promising titles including, No Time To Die, Eternals, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Matrix 4, Spider Man: No Way Home, Ghostbusters and many more.

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returns to the director’s chair for Mission: Impossible 7, on the other hand, Joseph Kosinski helmed Top Gun: Maverick.

