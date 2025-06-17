Getting a ticket for a highly anticipated concert is no less than a Herculean task. With thousands waiting in online queues for their turns to grab their chance at seeing their favourites perform online, it is certainly a high-tension situation once the tickets go on sale.

K-pop concerts have been notoriously known for selling out within minutes, and sometimes even seconds. This only goes to show the high demand and the purchasing power of the fans. However, the concert ticket buying experience can be harrowing for many. With a horde of scalpers lined up to take advantage of hopeful (and perhaps desperate) fans, scams happen frequently.

K-pop group BLACKPINK will go on their much-awaited concert tour, Deadline, beginning next month, on July 5. The concert will begin in South Korea, then move across Asia, Europe, and North America. The concert tour is one of the most anticipated concerts of the second half of 2025, as it finally reunites the four members of BLACKPINK – Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé – after two years.

The concert is scheduled to conclude on January 25, 2026, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. The tickets for all concert locations for BLACKPINK’s Deadline concert have already gone on sale, with several shows getting sold out quickly. However, this rapid sale of tickets is also turning out to be a tense situation for the fans, owing to scams and fraud.

A BLINK loses hundreds of dollars after being scammed over BLACKPINK concert tickets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

A 25-year-old male resident from Hong Kong was attempting to buy two tickets for the Hong Kong concert in January 2026 and reportedly lost HK $4900 (USD 624.23). He found a seller on the Threads app and contacted the user. He was reportedly promised a QR code for the e-tickets, but he did not receive anything.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), a Hong Kong media outlet, has reported over 200 online shopping fraud reports received by the police in the last week. Numbers from The National Police Agency’s anti-fraud Facebook page CyberDefender indicate that a fraud worth a total of KRW 900 million (about USD 659,000) was committed by the scammers.

Following the frequent fraudulent transactions, the police also issued a message on their social media, alerting the fans of dubious activities and asking them to refrain from engaging in any such suspicious transactions.

Is BLACKPINK making a comeback before its upcoming concert tour?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

BLACKPINK members signed with different agencies to pursue their solo careers but they remain with YG Entertainment for their group activities as members of BLACKPINK. The group has been on an unofficial hiatus since 2023 after concluding the concert tour Born Pink.

BLACKPINK’s upcoming concert Deadline was announced in February this year. Following the announcement, fans began to speculate whether they would get to listen to new music from the quartet. While there have been no official announcements from BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment, members Jisoo and Lisa have dropped hints that the members have come together and also recorded new music.

Details of the much-awaited BLACKPINK reunion are not yet known; however, these updates from the members themselves have ignited a curious flame within the fandom.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: 5 K-Dramas Rank in Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched Non-English Shows – See the Full List From Tastefully Yours To Our Unwritten Seoul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News