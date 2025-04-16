After BLACKPINK decided against renewing their individual contracts with YG Entertainment, all members, including Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, embarked on their separate journeys as solo artists. So, when Jisoo debuted as a solo artist, she took up various promotional interviews, including the popular WIRED Autocomplete Interview, where she answered burning questions about herself.

The BLACKPINK member answered some of the most-asked questions, from her personal life to the professional field. WIRED let her do her thing – entertain her viewers with her cutesy nature and charming personality. Her fans and BLINKs got to know a lot about the songstress. During the interview, when asked about her fashion style, she admitted to having a mix of comfy, casual, and feminine.

When asked about her fear, Jisoo revealed that she had been struggling with sleep paralysis, which has unlocked a new fear in her. She said, “But recently, I’ve experienced sleep paralysis often. Those things are really scary to me,” hinting at the ghosts and unnatural things that she faced while sleeping.

Soon, she switched the mood to a lighter and happier note when she moved on to the next question, which asked about Jisoo’s favorite song. The BLACKPINK member impressed BLINKs by choosing from her band’s Love To Hate Me and noted it to be a fun and exciting song to sing. The K-pop idol further updated her fans regarding his Japanese language skills and admitted that while being a trainee, she frequently studied the language and now can identify the words from reading manga and Japanese dramas.

Jisoo further revealed that she received her driving license (four years ago from now) and called herself a ‘parking expert.’ Yes, that’s right. In the interview, she said, “Well, first off, I’ve never had a hard time parking. I am a parking expert. Yeah, in my opinion, I’m good at driving.” While she talked about almost anything and everything in her life, this one question made her shy away.

When Jisoo tore away the next question from WIRED’s Google questionnaire board and saw “Is Jisoo the queen of K-pop?” as a query, she couldn’t stop blushing and laughing and moved on to the next one. Netizens were quick to figure out why she made that decision. A lot of BLINKs claimed that the behavior itself screams ‘queen-like.’ One wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), “Look at her little smirk, Jisoo knows she’s a queen so she skipped this debate entirely.” Another fan commented, “Everyone knows the answer.”

the way she skipped the “is jisoo queen of kpop” question skskksls 😭 no but she’s a smart girl for ignoring that question but the way she just laughed and moved on to the next one is sending me 😭 and she’s also humble ’cause she is undoubtedly one of the queens of kpop! pic.twitter.com/42IxLiau5s — sia ❄️ | fan (@lalisalovemme) April 6, 2023

“Is Jisoo queen of kpop” EVERYONE KNOW THE ANSWER 😭 and jisoo just skip this question 😭 yes my queen of kpop ❤️ https://t.co/D0lSs8r4LC — gomgomie (@pawangdalgom) April 6, 2023

not jisoo skipping it while lisa literally posted the “queen lisa” in her instagram post lmao😭 — eli (@elimcns) April 6, 2023

Watch the full video here:

