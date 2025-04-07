BLACKPINK is one of the most popular girl bands in South Korea. While the team has been gearing up for their upcoming world tour, a wave of past controversies and resurfaced old videos left disappointed fans. Several netizens are now demanding an apology from the girl group.

A few days back, an anonymous account that claimed to be a YG Entertainment employee shared rumors and leaked private data of many artists and entertainment agencies in South Korea. Among all of them, BLACKPINK was one of the most affected victims.

The account leaked their music video, Don’t Know What To Do, and even dropped their past trainee videos, threatening them to leak some more private data to ruin them. BLINKs (the fandom) asked YG Entertainment to take accountability for this chaos.

Among the leaked footage, in one of the video clips, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose were seen using the N-word (a racial slur) in their rap verses. This sparked discussions online, leaving netizens outraged. Some even demanded the members apologize for using such a curse word. Others pointed out that Jennie has previously apologized for vaping indoors and needs to talk about this as well.

However, BLACKPINK’s fandom has come forward to support their favorite girl band. Some fans argued that BLACKPINK is a victim in this situation and that YG Entertainment should take responsibility and protect their artists. Others pointed out that YG used to make their artists cover famous global songs. Back then, when they used the N-word, the idols were young and weren’t aware of this stuff. The practice videos should have been confidential and never out in public.

The controversy didn’t end with the trainee footage; it also spread across their concert performances. Now that BLACKPINK has been gearing up for their next world tour, people have been comparing their band concert performances and individual shows. Jennie’s “shallow” dancing resurfaced once, and netizens noticed how passionately she performed on her Ruby tour compared to her routines with the band. People even accused her of being a lazy performer during their Born Pink tour.

X (previously known as Twitter) has been flooded with such comments. Some even declared they won’t buy tickets for BLACKPINK’s upcoming July world tour. One wrote, “Every time BLACKPINK performs in Asia, many fans complain that Jennie doesn’t interact with the audience and has no energy. But her severe headache and dizziness suddenly disappear when performing in the US, especially at big festivals like Coachella, where the audience is mostly local and celebrities.”

Another one stated, “Sorry, but frankly speaking, this is no different from being scammed. Imagine spending hundreds of dollars just to see them be lazy, looking like they were forced to be there and not even trying. Honestly, how can their fans accept this?” One of the netizens commented, “I will never spend a penny to see BLACKPINK perform at Born Pink.”

