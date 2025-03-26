Being a celebrity means staying under the radar of public scrutiny all the time. Jisoo, who became a global name after starting her career as a K-pop artist with her band BLACKPINK, has faced the negative side of public scrutiny. In the recent incident, the idol’s personal items that she used during her flight were exposed by a Taiwanese flight attendant, which sparked criticism all over the media for violating her private space.

The BLACKPINK member is not only a musician and songwriter, but she has also bloomed in the acting industry with her skills. The songstress debuted with Snowdrop, and recently, she was seen in the K-drama Newtopia. Currently, the K-pop idol is shooting for her next drama while everyone is anticipating her big screen debut with Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. She is also garnering a lot of appreciation for her latest album, Amortage.

However, eagle-eye scrutiny and controversy follow the fame of an artist. As Jisoo has made her mark on the global map, she is recognized wherever she goes. Recently, a flight attendant who allegedly had a run-in with Jisoo exposed her personal items as well as shared her experience meeting her on the flight in a now-deleted video. In the clip, she not only showed the K-pop idol’s seat but also the flight attendant displayed everything that she used during her time, including a face mask, slippers, a Hello Kitty pillow, an eye mask, a seat cushion, candies, and fruit.

The EVA Air flight attendant shared the video online and put a caption on it that can be read, “The peak of my career. Did a fairy come to our world? Blackpink really was in my area.” Although she didn’t recognize the idol at first but later on she detailed whatever Jisoo snacked on while flying. The flight attendant further posted another picture on her Instagram story with a caption, “My GOD! Jisoo sat in my area! The mask Jisoo used. The slippers Jisoo wore. The candy Jisoo touched.” She further stated, “I even told her to store her bag up above at the beginning~ I didn’t recognize her. Something must be wrong with my eyes. The mask probably smells nice (I didn’t smell it) (I’m going crazy).

Calm down, everyone. The pretty lady only had fruit and water. And the whole set of Hello Kitty pillows, eye masks, and a giant cushion.”

This whole incident left Jisoo’s fans concerned about her privacy violation. Many netizens called out the flight attendant for going too far in terms of ethics, while many even noted how messy the K-pop idol is. One of the K-netizens wrote, “I honestly think you’ve crossed the line by taking and posting photos of items an artist used and her seat…you even tagged her?” While another pointed out, “Is she going to get punished for breaching an artist’s privacy as a guest? @/evaairways.” A third person commented, “Is it really okay to film the seat she was in?” Another netizen said, “She left quite a mess.”

Well, amid this whole controversy, the flight attendant has removed her social media account.

