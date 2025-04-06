Kpop music and videos are aesthetic and amazing with the concerts being a dream come true for many fans. But with all the glitz and glamour of the idols, can they really do things like ‘normal’ people do? Sometimes the love of fans might get out of hand and idols have to give up their love life and privacy.

We have seen it with many famous idols including BTS Jungkook who was reprimanded for having a smoke. Before that, famous boy band EXO was once stalked by a sasaeng and almost kidnapped. Unfortunately these saesangs even intervene in their love lives. One such incident happened to EXO’s Baekhyun and SNSD’s Taeyon.

Relationship timeline of Baekhyun and Taeyon

Way back in 2014 almost 10 years ago, uber famous singers Baekhyun and Taeyeon were reportedly in a relationship. Both the idols from SM Entertainment were reportedly dating. Now the thing is dating in the same agency was already frowned upon in the Kpop industry and on top of that many fans were upset after the news came out.

The duo dated for one year and then broke up. The couple were spotted by Dispatch at night on a late-night car date after the end of the EXO concert. In May 2014 the duo were spotted together before Girls’ Generation going to Japan for a schedule.

These reports came out in June of 2014 and media outlets even released photos of them. Later on SM Entertainment confirmed the news officially but 2015 was the year everything changed.

The duo announced their breakup and cited their busy schedules as the reason. Something that was shocking was the way Baekhyun and Taeyon had to apologise to their fans for having a relationship. “I know it is too late, but I am leaving a message here to apologize for disappointing and hurting you, my fans,” the EXO heartthrob said on Instagram. Taeyon wrote on social media as well saying, “I know I let you down. You might feel disappointed and mad. You might hate me… I know you have mixed feelings about it. I can accept that. And I want to say sorry. I know (you are hurt) because you have trusted and supported me.”

This incident puts a lot into perspective on the Kpop industry and how fans view idols. Sometimes this parasocial relationship can hinder the musicians and their personal life as well. Even SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan openly and bravely addressed this issue in 2024 on Instagram. In a huge note to the fans of Kpop he said on Instagram , “You don’t have the right to easily intrude on our narrative. Not just us, but other artists as well, we are not your items. I hope you don’t think you can use and enjoy us as you please.”

What do you think about the toxic culture that sometimes infiltrates KPop? Tell us in the comments below.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Good Partner 2 Gets Green Signal? Know More About Jang Nara & Nam Ji Hyun Starrer Legal Drama’s New Season

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News