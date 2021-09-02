Advertisement

Even weeks after Indian Idol 12 wrapped up, the contestants are still making headlines owing to their social media posts and more. While their post grabs attention, the friendship they share is also appreciated and talked about by fans. One such great friendship is that shared between the show’ Top 2 – Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal.

The duo shares an amazing rapport and their amazing chemistry on the reality show made many want to get together in real life. While there’s nothing made official yet, they keep featuring often in each other’s Instagram posts. And that is what has happened once more. Scroll below to check out the post and fans reactions to it.

Recently, Indian Idol 12 winner, Pawandeep Rajan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him dancing to ‘Gazab Ka Hai Din’ with the show’s first runners-up Arunita Kanjilal. Along with this romantic video – that is is winning hearts, Pawandeep wrote in the caption, “Gazab ka hai din with @arunitakanjilal beautiful climate @jubin_nautiyal enjoying the climate at #marriotmumbai.”

Reacting to this romantic video of Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Kanjilal, fans dropped in several hearts and fire emojis. While one user even teased them by writing, “Shaadi kab hai?” another replied saying, “Cuteee coupleee.” Some other fans also took to the comment section and wrote, “So sweet yaar,” “Can’t believe my eyes,” and loads more.

This isn’t the first such romantic video featuring Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal has made its way to social media. Recently, the Top 2 Indian Idol 12 singers were seen grooving to Shershaah’s Raataan Lambiyan. Shared by Raj Surani on Instagram, the duo’s chemistry in the video left their fans in awe of them. He had captioned it by writing, “Raataan Lambiyan.. Do u like this romantic moments with @pawandeeprajan @arunitakanjilal??” This is for all fans of Pawandeep and Arunita, come fall in love.”

Do you love their Jodi? For more, stay tuned to Koimoi.

