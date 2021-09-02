Advertisement

The sudden death of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has sent shockwaves across the country as the Balika Vadhu fame was currently one of the most loved actors. Reportedly, Sidharth passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 40 and he was declared dead in Cooper Hospital.

A Mumbai Police official has stated that a chemical study will be conducted as part of the post-mortem procedure, which will be done under the observation of 5 medical professionals.

The news comes after Mumbai Police recorded a statement of late actor Sidharth Shukla’s family. In which the family stated that Sidharth was fine until last evening. However, while he was sleeping the actor started feeling uneasy and complained about chest pain between 3-4 AM.

Later, Sidharth asked for a glass of cold water and slept, adding that, the family revealed, again in the morning he complained about chest pain and asked for water. However, while drinking the water, Sidharth Shukla fell unconscious and on the advice of the doctor, the Bigg Boss winner was rushed to the Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead.

Dr Shailesh Mohite told news agency PTI, “He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted… it will take some time.”

Reportedly, doctors asserted that Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack but they won’t be able to confirm the news until they complete the post mortem.

Soon after, Sidharth Shukla’s news started making rounds on the internet celebrities and fans conveyed their shock and shared condolence messages on social media.

Post Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla became super busy with back to back music videos, he also starred in AltBalaji’s romantic web series Broken But Beautiful season 3 for which he was applauded for playing the character of Agastya.

In an exclusive chat with us, Sidharth Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13 housemate and actor Madhurima Tuli spoke about the shocking news, she said, “It was very, very shocking (to hear about his demise). It was difficult to sink in. Me and my family are going through such a hard time, I can imagine what his family must be going through. My prayers and condolences to his family, his mother and all his loved ones. Honestly, it’s just difficult to believe. I mean it’s very, very shocking and sad. He was a great guy.”

