Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has left the nation in shock. The Bigg Boss 13 winner died due to the cardiac arrest earlier today and his fans across the globe are mourning the loss of the star. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when he revealed the first advice that his mother gave after he won BB13 and came out of the house. Scroll below to read more.

Sid was really close to his mother and often spoke about her fondly.

In a conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Sidharth Shukla opened up how her mother after his father’s loss raised him single-handedly like a superwoman. The Bigg Boss 13 winner said, “People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another! As I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She’s taught me so much too–I was a naughty kid who’d get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes.”

Sidharth Shukla continued and said, “When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids & fulfilled all our demands! I know now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted.”

The Bigg Boss 13 winner concluded by revealing advice that his mother gave her after he came out of the house and said, “Every time she tells me she’s proud of me, I feel like the happiest man on earth, because I was able to put a smile on her face; a woman who means everything to me. Even today, she’s my anchor & never fails to give me her daily dose of advice–when I finally saw her on set after 3 long months, the first thing she told me was to stop wearing shorts all the time & to put on a pair of jeans!”

May your soul rest in peace, Sidharth Shukla.

