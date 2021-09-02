Advertisement

2021 was supposed to be different from 2020, but it’s still giving us shocks that our hearts are finding too heavy to bear. This morning, the news of Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death made the headlines and left all his fans, non-fans and netizens in shock. As per reports, the actor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest and was declared dead upon arrival.

As we are mourning his demise and letting the shocking news still sink in, we bring you a past conversation of the Bigg Boss 13 winner where he spoke about living life and having a lot more to do. Read on.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi in November 2020, we asked Sidharth Shukla, “You’ve been a heartthrob since the start of your career. But the craze post your Bigg Boss 13 win has been at par. Do you think you’ve finally reached your destination, as far as your career is concerned?” Replying to us, the actor said, “I think I am still on the way and it’s a long long journey ahead….Miles to go before I sleep!”

In the same conversation, Sidharth Shukla also opened up about his plans to be a part of the Bollywood industry. The Balika Vadhu actor has said, “I’m looking forward to exciting and challenging work, which isn’t the same as what I have already done. It’s not about the medium but the kind of work that excites me.”

Sidharth gained immense fame after his stint in drama and reality shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 13 and more. The actor is, whose last release was the Alt Balaji-MX Player web series Broken But Beautiful 3, is survived by a mother and two sisters.

May Sidharth Shukla’s soul rest in peace.

