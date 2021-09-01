Advertisement

Yash Raj Films’ latest find, the gorgeous debutant Sharvari, has bagged one more huge endorsement deal even before her debut in the much-anticipated Bunty Aur Babli 2! She has been roped in by a cosmetic brand.

This big news comes right after her being signed on as the new face of a skincare brand in India! With two big brands in her kitty already and a three-film deal with Aditya Chopra, Sharvari is definitely a talent to watch out for!

“It is true that all eyes are on Sharvari. She is talented, having won praises for her performance in Kabir Khan’s The Forgotten Army, she is stunning to look at and she is being groomed by Aditya Chopra to be a star in the years to come. YRF knows the potential of Sharvari and they are constantly looking to scale her up with big films and now big endorsement deals,” informs a trade source.

“Both the brands she has bagged have huge mass reach and these deals will ensure that Sharvari becomes a known name across India even before her debut happens! Sharvari will also have a big movie announcement soon and that will again become a talking point in the industry. She is someone that the industry is closely following and the buzz is that she will surprise us all when Bunty Aur Babli 2 hits the theatres,” the source adds.

