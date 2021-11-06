It now seems like love is in the air in the Bollywood Industry, as for the past few the news of weddings happening and couples making public appearances were flooding the headlines. One of them was when recently, love birds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a public appearance.

The duo made a mutual appearance at a Kali puja pandal on Thursday, along with their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

Recently, A video was shared online which showed Alia Bhatt walking a few steps ahead of Ranbir Kapoor as they left the pandal.

In the video, one of the paps was striving to get Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the same frame. He requested Alia to walk alongside Ranbir. To which she instantly replied by saying, “RK ke saath hi chal rahi hoon main (I am walking with him only).”

Earlier this month, many speculations took place on Ranbir and Alia’s wedding happening this coming December. Talking about the same, in a conversation with Bollywood Life, Soni Razdan told, “Even I don’t know when it’ll (the wedding) happen. Even I’m waiting for some information.”

Upon being asked to share a little information about the marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for fans who have been waiting with for ages, Soni Razdan adds, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen sometime in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that (a jovial reference to the web series she’s done), but even her agent might not know.”

Seems like, fans have to wait a little longer for the official confirmation!

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship since 2017.

