The dance performance on ice slabs by contestant Sanket Gaonkar and choreographer Anuradha on ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’ turned into a show stopper and they got appreciation from judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

They will be performing on the track ‘Mere Haath Mein, Tera Haath Ho’ from the movie ‘Fanaa’.

During the auditions round of, Sanket had mentioned that his father is a cancer patient and they are in need of funds to support his treatment. And the judges have helped him to their capacity. Not only that, host Maniesh Paul also announced that he has reserved a particular spot on the sofa for only Sanket’s dad. When he gets better and comes to see his son’s performance, he will be made to sit on that seat.

Sanket says after receiving all the praises for his performance: “It was the grand premiere and I felt that the occasion calls for something memorable and noteworthy. So, I decided to take a plunge and give my all as I prepared for an act on the ice slab. With the help of my choreographer Anuradha, I was able to do justice to my act and won the hearts of the judges! Humbled for all the love they have shown me until now. This is just the beginning. There is a lot in store for me.”

‘India’s Best Dancer 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

