Two of the most popular faces of the entertainment industry to join hands for a hot seat. The upcoming ‘Shandaar Shukravaar’ episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will be high on entertainment as TV’s popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma appear on the hot seat with host Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The network has shared a promo of the forthcoming episodes keeping the audience on the edge of their seats as they wait with bated breath for the ‘Shandaar Shukravaar’. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will also accompany Kapil in the popular game show.

In the promo, Kapil Sharma is seen singing Amitabh Bachchan’s popular song ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’ on the stage. The promo also teased Big B pulling Kapil’s leg over his not-so-punctual behaviour. The megastar mocks Kapil and says that he has come for the shoot right on time.

Amitabh Bachchan then says that as per the schedule they had to meet at 12 o’clock but Kapil Sharma showed up at exact 4 o’clock. “Aapko humein milna tha 12 baje, thik 4 baje aa gaye hain aap,” Bachchan said. This left the comedian in splits.

The promo also showed another segment of the show, wherein Sonu Sood and Kapil Sharma were seen enacting a scene with a hilarious punch of the latter impersonating Shatrughan Sinha. Both stars are also seen sharing great chemistry on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Take a look at the promo below:

In another hilarious promo of Amitabh Bachchan hosted a game show, Kapil pokes fun at Big B’s habit of giving four options for everything that he asks. He said, “Bachchan sahab ke ghar mein bhi koi mehmaan aata hai na, to use bhi chaar options de dete hain.”

