Anita Hassanandani has come a long way as an actress. Starting her career with some Bollywood films, the actress gradually shifted to the small screen. The Naagin star claims that her initial journey was full of hurdles following which she battled depression. However, Anita is thankful to Ekta Kapoor that she helped her give a new start.

Advertisement

The Krishna Cottage star has been part of the industry for many years now, but she came into the limelight after starring in Balaji Telefilms shows, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, followed by Kucch To Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3.

Advertisement

Recently in a long Instagram post, Anita Hassanandani revealed how Ekta Kapoor helped her battle depression and gave her a new start to life, she wrote, “Ekta!!! You are a prototype of every strong female character you ever created. You are a true friend and an incredibly strong-willed woman. All these years of friendship have culminated into an indispensable relationship, the one where we could do anything for each other with no questions asked.”

Anita Hassanandani further recalled the initial days of her career when she was ‘clueless about everything, “I remember those days when I was young, hungry for work but clueless about everything. I was bitterly affected by my early failures but then you came into my life. You not only helped me fight depression but also gave me a new start. That’s one of the millions of things I have learned from you, to never give up. That’s why even on rough days, I feel secure because of you my guardian angel. You are in every sense of the world, my life’s Niyati.”

Later in the post, the telly star calls her husband Rohit Reddy, ‘the invisible support’, “Rohit! My dashing, adorable and loving husband, with the cutest dimple well, and now a super dad too! I have been at my best and worst with him, but Rohit has held my hands through every trial and tribulation. We have shared so many happy moments that have been etched in my heart forever. Rohit has been the invisible support I have leaned on ever since I fell in love with him, and I know I have him by my side, always!”

Anita Hassanandani’s appreciation post for Ekta Kapoor comes on the same day she was awarded the Padma Shri at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Brutally Trolled For Wearing A Nude Coloured Two-Piece, Netizens Ask “Is That A Love Bite?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube