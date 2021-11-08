Urfi Javed, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar, has grown to be one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actress takes it to her Instagram account to share her jaw-dropping images as she boasts her OOTD.

Advertisement

Although many of her fans dropped a like and praised her on her post, others trolled her image. Recently, when the actress uploaded a reel a few followers didn’t approve of her look in the video and dropped harsh comments.

Advertisement

The recent reel uploaded by Urfi Javed shows her in a new outfit and many fans have dropped hate comments on them. One user wrote, “Feel shit on you doing this all after belonging from a Muslim family.” Another fan wrote, “Zero talent full n*dity.”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, many trolls also made fun Urfi Javed’s appearance. A user wrote, “Itni gori ho tum koi filter to use nahi kiya h?” Another wrote, ” Worst dressing sense (following a hands aside and eye roll emoji).” One user wrote, “Ye bhi aapne glti se phen liye( following three laughing emoji),” while another wrote, “Slim ho jaon has.”

One user wrote, “Footage k lie kya kya karegi re Tu ( what, what will you do to gain footage) following 4 laughing emojis.” Another user wrote, “Mu Khol ke mt chl makkhi ghus jayega” following a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, in an interview with ETimes TV, Urfi confessed her love for dressing up. “I love fashion. I used to always love dressing up and now that I can afford it, why not? When I know the media is going to be there at the airport pictures of me, I am not going to be dressed in boxers. I try to look my best when I go out. And talking about attention, tell me one person who doesn’t want attention in this industry?,” she said.

Talking about the trolls, Urfi Javed said, “Who likes getting trolled? As a child, I was living under a lot of restrictions since my father was really conservative. So now, when I am independent, I have stopped getting worked up about anything in life. I don’t care what people say about me. People love trolling these days.”

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Bhuvan Bam Reveals His Real Mama’s Reaction On ‘Titu Mama’: “He Called Me Up & Said…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube