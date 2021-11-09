Sameer Wankhede’s father Dhyandev Wankhede recently filed a police complaint against National Congress Party minister Nawab Malik for public defamation and criminal intimidation. He demanded that an FIR must be registered against the NCP leader for false allegations and derogatory remarks made against his family. Dhyandev Wankhede submitted his written complaint at the Oshiwara division and claimed that it was a violation of the SC/ST act.

Advertisement

Senior Wankhede also slapped a defamation lawsuit worth ₹1.25 crores against Nawab Malik for his various false claims across social media platforms. He alleged that Malik had stalked and used his daughter Yasmeen’s photographs from social media, without permission for the sake of “personal grudge”. He also stated that the NCP leader was threatening the family and interfering in his son-in-law Sameer Khan’s drug case, who was sent to prison early this year and released in September 2021.

Advertisement

Sameer Wankhede’s father mentioned in the complaint that they belonged to the Mahar community under the Scheduled Caste category and must be, hence, protected under the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST act. He also added that the man must be booked under IPC acts including section 503, criminal intimidation. He wrote in the complaint that he has solid evidence to prove his allegations which included numerous social media posts made by the NCP member. The assistant commissioner of police confirmed that they have been approached by the family and are running further investigation on the matter. Nawab Malik straight up denied the allegations made by Dhyandev Wankhede.

The politician had previously called out Sameer Wankhede for raiding the cruise ship, which involved actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, amongst others. He called the raid ‘fake’ and also claimed that Sameer Wankhede had used illegal documents to get hold of a government position. The minister had also previously accused the Wankhede family of extortion, which according to the complainant was baseless.

Must Read: Padma Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar & Others Are Over The Moon With Their Big Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube