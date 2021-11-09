The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed celebrities grace the show every week and spill some secrets. Recently, we witnessed the Sooryavanshi cast appear on the show. The host had a lot of fun with the leading stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif but this certain discussion regarding marriage is grabbing all the eyeballs. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

As most know, Kat is making a lot of noise because of her rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Reports are rife that the duo is set to tie the knot by end of this year. Just not that, there are also claims that the couple has already gotten engaged in a private ceremony.

Advertisement

In the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar announced that Katrina Kaif was “ready” for marriage after she could guess some kitchen utensils. It all began when Kapil shared, “Akshay sir, I wanted to tell you something. Did you know that Katrina did a lot of work during the lockdown? She was busy in the kitchen cooking, she was cleaning the house. Today we take your test. I have called for a few things.”

Katrina Kaif could guess all the utensils and how they work when Kapil Sharma showed it to her one by one. The entire cast and crew was impressed when Kat passed with flying colours. Akshay Kumar went onto announce, “Ab yeh tyaar hai (now she’s ready).”

To this, Kapil Sharma quipped, “Kis cheez ke liye tyaar hai? (for what?).”

“Shaadi,” Akshay answered leaving Kapil Sharma, as well as, Archana Puran Singh cracking!

Check out the video below:

This seems to be an interesting conversation amid all the rumours doing the rounds. Well, you can’t blame us for linking both situations because we’re rooting for Vicky Kaushal and Kat’s pair!

Are you excited too?

Must Read: Bhumi Pednekar Turns Down The Offer To Play Shahid Kapoor’s Wife In Ali Abbas Zafar’s Netflix Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube