All these years, the Tollywood star Nani has made his name by working on a variety of films. The talented actor never fails to impress his audience and critics. His latest release, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is the best Christmas gift for his fans as they were hoping to watch the actor back in action. His upcoming film has piqued the interest of the audience and during a recent interaction, the superstar spilled some beans about the films potential Hindi remake with Hrithik Roshan.

Alongside the ‘Jersey’ star, the supernatural film also features, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. It is set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the film is based on the theme of reincarnation.

Currently, the promotions of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ are in full swing and makers even unveiled the first song, ‘The Rise of Shyam,’ and it has already garnered a great response. Meanwhile, during a fan interaction, Nani opened up the film and how it’ll appeal to the non-Telugu speaking audience. He was quoted by Great Andhra saying, “A script itself makes a Pan-India project. If the movie is good to appeal in all the languages, people will enjoy it even with subtitles. Yes, Shyam Singha Roy has the appeal to attract audiences of all languages.”

Further during the interaction, Nani’s statement grabbed many eyeballs as he talked about if ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ will get a Hindi adaption, he added, “We are not planning Hindi release for ‘Shyam…’. But I am waiting for the release. Who knows? Even Hrithik Roshan may remake the film in Hindi.”

The ‘Tuck Jagadish’ star further added, “We rarely get to see the films which take us into the story. Shyam Singha Roy is such a film that takes us into that world. We involve and experience Shyam as long as we are watching the film.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the shoot of Vikram Vedha remake, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will also start shooting for Nitesh Tiwary’s magnum opus ‘Ramayana’ with Ranbir Kapoor and soon he’ll start working for Krrish 4.

