Kamaal R Khan, who is popularly known as KRK is a well known name in the entertainment industry. The self-proclaimed critic often makes headlines for trolling not just Bollywood films but also actors. The social media star isn’t just a critic but also an actor who was seen in 2008’s ‘Deshdrohi’ film and now there’s a viral rendition of KRK dancing on Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s song from ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,’ and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today with netizens going gaga over the clip. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The Internet is a fun place to be, and there’s no denying that. There’s nothing memes can’t fix on a bad day, right? While KRK never misses an opportunity to mock Bollywood actors, netizens also don’t let go of any chance to troll him online and how.

A meme page named Bollywood Talkz shared the video of Deshdrohi’s KRK grooving on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Pyaar Jota Kayi Baar Hai’ from Tu Jhoothi Main Main Makkaar and it’s too good to miss out on.

The page shared with a caption that read, “Haters Will Say It’s Fake 😏🔥” Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Talkz (30K🎯) (@bollywoodtalkz_)

The perfection in this edit is beyond commendable. KRK supremacy!

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Mirgi ka daura pada h shayad iskey muh mai socks k saath shoes daal k wahi chod dena hi sahi rahega 😂”

Another user commented, “Aur ye keh raha tha SRK ka career khatam ho gya😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “PROBABLY 1ST TIME WHEN BG DANCERS LOOKING FAR BETTER THAN FRONT ACTOR🤣🤣🤣”

What are your thoughts on KRK grooving on Ranbir Kapoor’s song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar? Tell us in the space below.

