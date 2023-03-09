Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the power couples in Bollywood. The two first met on the sets of Tashan, released in 2008, and soon they began dating. It’s been over 14 years since they fell in love with each other on the film set.

Saif and Kareena got married in 2012. The two became parents to two sons- Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021. Even though many fans adore them, the 10-year age gap between the couple often grabbed the netizen’s attention.

In 2014, Saif Ali Khan addressed the age gap between him and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. He said that men mature a little later and women age faster. Moreover, he also had advice for all single men. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Filmfare, the Sacred Games actor said that marriage to Kareena Kapoor was the best thing that had happened to him and added, “Of course, I can say that. No, it’s not the best thing; it’s a good thing that has happened to me. Okay, it is the best thing that has happened to me.” In the same interview, Saif was asked if the age gap affects a relationship, when the actor said, “I’d advise all men to marry much younger and beautiful women. How is it a great thing? It’s fairly obvious.”

Meanwhile, Bebo once said she would not want to ‘fall in love’ with an ‘older man’ on screen, as her 10-year age gap with Saif in real life was enough. While promoting her 2010 film We Are Family, Karan Johar asked Kareena “If you get a role as a young girl, who falls in love with an older man, who would you like to cast in that role?” the latter replied, “No, no. I don’t want to fall in love with any older man.”

Karan Johar had then asked, “Why? Aren’t you in love with one right now?” Kareena Kapoor Khan replied, “Saif Ali Khan is 10 years older than me. Now older than that I can’t handle. Older than that I’m not interested.”

