Time and again Sobhita Dhulipala has left us all impressed with her ravishing and bold looks. Be it on the screen or in real life, the actress is always on top of her fashion game. While the actress is currently ruling across all the corners for her stunning presence in The Night Manager, she is now here to take away our Monday blues with her hotness.

Taking to her social media, Sobhita dropped some truly stunning pictures in her uber-sexy black outfit. The actress is indeed looking hot but her natural beauty in these pictures is truly heart-winning. How she has blended just kajal and liner over her eyes proves that she can rule the hottest look with utmost simplicity.

Moreover, Sobhita Dhulipala is currently receiving rave reviews from everyone for their performance in The Night Manager. While the actress is winning the hearts of the audience, they are eagerly waiting to see her in the 2nd part of The Night Manager.

Check out the pics here:

Apart from this, Sobhita Dhulipala has a very strong lineup with Made in Heaven season 2, Monkey man, and Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two.

