Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted enjoying a sun-soaked getaway in St. Bart’s with his much younger companion, Vittoria Ceretti, in the days leading up to the holidays.

The 50-year-old actor, once known for his youthful looks and love life, was seen looking in the best shape of his life in years—notably leaner, with his former bloated belly now a thing of the past. All credit seemingly goes to the new ‘Rose’ of his life.

Vittoria Ceretti & Leonardo DiCaprio in St. Barts pic.twitter.com/hyMCRFRzrA — Victoria’s Secret Actu (@vsactu) December 30, 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti’s Massive Age Gap

While the beachside outing seemed more like a father-daughter trip with Ceretti, who is nearly half the actor’s age, the two were enjoying the Caribbean surf together.

Their blossoming romance, which began at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 during the premiere of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ has since gained momentum.

Leonardo DiCaprio Might Have Popped the Question to Vittoria Ceretti

Despite his reputation for short-term flings with models like Gisele Bündchen and Bar Refaeli, insiders suggest DiCaprio’s relationship with Ceretti may have serious potential.

Just weeks ago, rumors swirled about a possible engagement, sparking even more speculation about the future of this unexpected pairing.

