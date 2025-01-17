Angelina Jolie is taking a page from her Tomb Raider days, preparing her six children to face any challenge life throws their way. Motivated by the recent Los Angeles wildfires, the Hollywood star is diving into survivalist and martial arts training for her family, ensuring they can fend for themselves and protect themselves in dire circumstances.

Angelina Jolie Prepares Her Kids For Survival

With years of self-defense training for action roles under her belt, Jolie is determined to pass these skills on to her kids, teaching them how to survive and thrive in an unpredictable world. “She’s also always been interested in the martial arts and defending herself,” an insider told RadarOnline. “She has trained in martial arts for action roles in movies like Tomb Raider and wants her kids to become experts as well.”

They added, “The wildfires were a wakeup call that cash won’t protect her family in an ‘end of days’ scenario. She also wants them to learn how to survive in the wild for a few days because you just never know when these skills might come in handy.” Angelina Jolie was recently spotted with her son Knox, gathering essentials like bottled water and groceries near their Los Feliz home.

She has opened her doors to friends and family during the crisis, showcasing her hands-on approach to supporting those close to her. “Yeah, I will, right now I’m taking care of the people close to me and having them at my house,” the Salt actress said when asked if she planned to donate toward the fire relief effort.

Angelina Jolie Is Looking For A Fresh Start In Cambodia And France

Looking to the future, Jolie reportedly plans to leave Los Angeles behind for a fresh start in Paris, a city she cherishes, and Cambodia, a place tied to her personal transformation and adoption of her eldest son, Maddox, in 2002. “It’s strange, I never wanted to have a baby. I never wanted to be pregnant. I never babysat. I never thought of myself as a mother. It was suddenly very clear to me that my son was in the country, somewhere,” she said during a 2016 interview.

“When I first came to Cambodia, it changed me. It changed my perspective. I realized there was so much about history that I had not been taught in school, and so much about life that I needed to understand, and I was very humbled by it,” she said at the time. Jolie shares Knox with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, along with five other children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne, Knox’s twin.

