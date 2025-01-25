High on the success of Wicked, Ariana Grande has been busy basking in the glory of not just the box office collections or the positive critic reviews but also the nominations she has received at all the notable awards for the same. The most recent and special one is her Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Galinda Upland in the Jon Chu-directed musical fantasy.

On the other hand, her recent fashion aesthetic has been heavily inspired by regency and old Hollywood, which has led fans to believe it’s a sign. A new report has suggested that her recent switch to vintage fashion is an ode to Audrey Hepburn, whose biopic she really wants to star. Read on.

Is Ariana Grande Dressing More Vintage For Role In Audrey Hepburn Biopic?

According to Life & Style Magazine, Ariana is looking to grab the next best opportunity for her rising career in Hollywood, and starring in the biopic of Audrey Heperb would be like a cherry on top. A source stated, “Ariana is playing down her ambition in all of this and being very humble when people ask her about playing Audrey, but of course she would kill for that role.”

They added that a year ago, she would have felt that even the thought of her landing that role was near impossible and way out of her league, “but now, with the way she delivered in Wicked, the industry is taking her very seriously as an actress and not just a pop star, so it’s entirely within reach.”

If she wins the biopic, it will be iconic and “a dream come true for any actress, but especially for Ariana because she’s such a big fan.” She has repeatedly shared how much she adores the actress and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, so much so she “can recite all of Audrey’s lines.” The pop star is also “leaning into Audrey’s looks from that movie for style inspiration.”

“If she can make people think of her when they think of Audrey, that would be fantastic,” the insider further asserted. “That way, when a biopic is made, her name will come up because she would very much love to portray her,” they concluded. Recently, Ariana reacted to rumors about the said biopic.

“Oh my goodness, oh my goodness. I have no idea; that would have to be done so well and so perfectly. I don’t know, there’s no way I could,” she told Entertainment Tonight. She also told Access Hollywood that she loves old Hollywood glamor. “Marilyn and Audrey have always been my references,” she stated, referring to Hepburn and Monroe, the industry icons.

She pointed out that she had been a fan of aesthetics since she was a teen, but now she can experiment with fashion and styles at the events she attends. “You’re insane, you’re insane, you’re insane,” she simply said when asked about starring in the Audrey Hepbern biopic.

