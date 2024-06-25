Inside Out 2 is now the highest-grossing film of 2024 as it has surpassed Timothee Chalamet’s sci-fi saga Dune: Part Two. The box office performance of this Pixar animation for Disney is insane in one word. It is doing equally well overseas. The film has beaten Avengers: Endgame in Italian cinemas and emerged as the biggest Monday of all time for Hollywood locally. Scroll below for the deets.

The sequel to the 2015 movie Inside Out featured Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Bill Hader as Fear, Lewis Black as Anger, and Mindy Kaling as Disgust. In the sequel, Amy, Lewis, and Phyllis returned to reprise their roles, while Bill and Mindy were replaced by Tony Hale and Liza Lapira. As Riley becomes a teenager and hits puberty, four new emotions are introduced in the movie.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando details Inside Out 2’s box office performance in Italy on Monday. As per the report, it grossed a solid $1.8 million there, the biggest Monday of all time for Hollywood locally by surpassing Marvel’s film, Avengers: Endgame’s $1.2 million in the region. The trade analyst also mentioned that the Inside Out sequel had attained $19.9 million cum and almost $2.5 million admissions within a week in the market.

For the uninitiated, Avengers: Endgame is one of the highest-grossing films ever. It grossed $2.79 billion at the worldwide box office, and for some time, it was the highest-grossing film ever.

Meanwhile, Inside Out 2 is 2024’s first film to gross $356.4 million in the US. It has already earned $372.6 million at the international box office, and globally, it has earned $729 million so far and counting. The industry hopes the movie will surpass the $1 billion mark and become the biggest movie in 2024.

Inside Out 2 was released in Italy on June 19 and in the US on June 14.

