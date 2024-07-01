Jatt & Juliet 3 At The Worldwide Box Office (After 4 Days): Scores Strong Weekend Despite Cricket Clash, Eyes 50 Crore Mark Soon

Diljit Dosanjh’s latest offering, Jatt & Juliet 3, is proving to be a crowd-pleaser, carving its niche in the competitive box office arena. The romantic comedy, released on June 27th, 2024, has managed to hold its own against the much-anticipated sci-fi epic Kalki (Hindi), demonstrating its power to woo audiences with its lighthearted charm. Read on!

Jatt & Juliet 3 kicked off its journey on a promising note, garnering a respectable 3.5 crore on its opening day (Thursday, June 27th). This decent collection hinted at a potential for growth, and the film didn’t disappoint. Day 2 (Friday, June 28th) witnessed a slight increase in collections, reaching 3.6 crore. Saturday (June 29th) saw a more significant jump, with collections reaching 4.15 crore. The film saw a 15% jump in footfalls on Day 2. Had it not been for the T20 World Cup India vs South Africa final, the chances of collections being on the higher side would have been greater.

However, the momentum continued to build on Sunday (June 30th). The film delivered its strongest performance of the opening weekend, collecting a commendable 5.35 crore. This near 30% rise from Saturday solidified the film’s appeal and hinted at its potential for continued success.

By the end of its opening weekend, Jatt & Juliet 3 has amassed a total collection of 16.6 crore (grossing 19.60 crore in India). This performance is particularly impressive considering the simultaneous release of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), which has garnered significant attention.

Despite the competition, Jatt & Juliet 3 resonated well with its target audience. On Sunday, June 30th, the film enjoyed a strong Punjabi occupancy rate of 67.28%. Clearly, the movie has been able to connect with Punjabi viewers and establish itself as a relevant cinematic experience within the regional market.

Overseas Collections More Than Domestic!

Jatt & Juliet 3 isn’t just winning hearts domestically; it’s also making waves overseas. The film has performed well in international markets, grossing an estimated 25.5 crore in its opening weekend. This impressive overseas collection, combined with the domestic total, brings the estimated worldwide total to a promising 45.10 crore.

The strong weekend performance of Jatt & Juliet 3 offers a positive outlook for its theatrical run. With positive word-of-mouth spreading and Diljit Dosanjh‘s loyal fan base, the film will soon reach the 50-crore milestone in a day or two. However, its performance during weekdays and 2nd week will be crucial in determining its overall box office success.

Jatt & Juliet 3 is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and produced by a collaborative effort of White Hill Studios, Storytime Productions, and Speed Records. The film boasts a stellar cast, featuring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role alongside Neeru Bajwa, Nasir Chinyoti, Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, and BN Sharma. Their combined talent and on-screen chemistry have undoubtedly contributed to the film’s success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Munjya Box Office Collection Day 24: Weekend Boost Pushes Film Towards Coveted 100 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News