Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most famous personalities in the entertainment world. He began his career as a music artist and became the one Indian artist to perform at the Coachella Film Festival in 2023. He has also won hearts for his acting chops in the Hindi and Punjabi film industry. The superstar will be soon seen in Jatt & Juliet 3. But did you know it was a hefty paycheck that changed his mind? Scroll below for the interesting scoop!

Jatt & Juliet (2012) is a Punjabi romantic comedy directed by Anurag Singh. It starred Diljit alongside Neeru Bajwa. The film was a massive blockbuster at the box office, paving the way for its sequel, which became the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever. Darshan Singh Grewal and Gunbir Singh Sidhu have produced the franchise.

During a recent media interaction, Diljit Dosanjh revealed he had no plans to return for Jatt & Juliet 3. As reported by News18, he said, “When Jatt and Juliet 1 was being made, Darshan Singh Grewal — the producer of Jatt and Juliet — we had problems with each other. So when the movie offer came to me, I wanted to go and reject the film in person. I had gone to his office to refuse the offer because of our history. When I reached his office, he signed a blank cheque in filmy style and told me, ‘Paaji, fill the amount, I want to do a film with you.’ I didn’t foresee this.”

What happened next? Diljit Dosanjh took his manager to the side and asked what to do since the paycheck was highly alluring. They ended up doing a quick research on the highest-paid actor in the Punjabi industry, which was Gurdas Maan. The Crew actor demanded the same amount along with TDS. And guess what? Producer Darshan Singh Grewal paid him one lakh extra and made him sign the film!

Jatt & Juliet 3 releases in theatres on June 27, 2024.

