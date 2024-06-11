Being a part of a massive project like Heeramandi is ideally an achievement, but the memory is bittersweet for Jason Shah. You must remember him as ruthless British officer Alastair Cartwright. The actor did not have the best time on sets despite working with co-stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, and others. Scroll below to know why!

Heeramandi boasts an ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Jayati Bhatia, Shruti Sharma, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Indresh Malik, Pratibha Ranta, among others. One would ideally expect the environment on sets to be fun and loud. But when you’re working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, that’s not really the case.

In an interview with NDTV, Jason Shah recalled, “I found it to be lacking just simple niceties of human nature. I wasn’t introduced to many people over there, which I found very odd and a little confusing. Then I started to think that since I play the villain, they want me to be angry and disconnected from everybody. But for me, being connected to a human being on set never boils over into my character. I definitely felt a little bit out of place, but I guess you just keep on going with the flow of things.”

Jason Shah also revealed that the environment on Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar sets was fraught with “stress.” During the conversation, he recalled the first time he met Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Shah was sitting in a room with a script in his hand. The ace director entered the sets and began judging if the actor would be able to pull off the character without any introduction of sorts.

Meanwhile, Netflix renewed Heeramandi for Season 2. The tawaifs will now sing and dance as actresses in the Kolkata and Mumbai film industries.

