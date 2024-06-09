Heeramandi is currently the most-watched Indian TV series on Netflix. The period drama stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece and actress Sharmin Segal is also a part of the show, and her salary hike has left us mind-boggled. Scroll below for all the details!

Sharmin plays the role of Alamzeb in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She is the daughter of Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala), the chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal. The actress approached the character with a ‘less is more’ approach but received mixed reactions for her performance. Many brutally trolled her allegedly ‘expressionless’ sequences in the series and claimed she did not deserve enough to bag such a crucial role.

Many wouldn’t know, but Sharmin Segal began her journey as an assistant director in Bollywood. She worked as an AD on Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom (2014) and was paid Rs 7,500 in salary. It was her first paycheck, and the income was pretty decent.

Almost a decade later, Sharmin Segal is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine. She made her debut in his production Malaal. The ace filmmaker has now given her another chance with Heeramandi. Not just in career, but there’s also been a massive hike in her salary.

Multiple reports indicate that Sharmin was paid an income of Rs 30 lakhs, a growth of almost 39900% compared to her first salary. Impressive, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Sharmin recently revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also offered her the opportunity to work as an AD under him on the film Ram Leela. But she felt she wasn’t deserving enough to work on such a big film.

Heeramandi has been renewed for another season. It is now to be seen how her performance improves in the upcoming installment.

