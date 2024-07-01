Maharaja At The Worldwide Box Office (After 17 Days): Vijay Sethupathi's 50th Film Roars Past 100 Crore; Scores 230% ROI

Vijay Sethupathi’s milestone 50th film, Maharaja, continues its triumphant journey at the box office, surpassing the coveted 100 crore mark worldwide. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, this heartwarming family drama has proven its power to resonate deeply with audiences not just in India but across the globe. Check out the film’s total worldwide box office collection after 17 days.

Maharaja stands as a shining example of how a well-crafted story can resonate with audiences, both domestically and internationally, making it a cinematic journey worth experiencing. The film established its dominance from the very beginning, amassing a robust 38.9 crore in its opening week. This strong performance was largely driven by Tamil Nadu, where the film struck a chord with local audiences. The second week saw a slight dip, collecting 23.45 crore. However, Maharaja refused to fade away.

Weekend 3 brought a heartening resurgence. Friday collections witnessed a drop to 0.85 crore, due to Kalki 2898 AD. But the film’s true strength, its emotional core, shone through over the next two days. Saturday collections jumped significantly to 1.35 crore, and Sunday is estimated to have reached 1.50 crore. This upward trend suggests a renewed interest in theaters, fueled by positive word-of-mouth. By the end of its 17-day run, Maharaja’s total domestic net stands at an impressive 66.05 crore (77.93 crore gross total). The film released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions, catering to a wider audience base within India.

Overseas Appeal Rings True

Maharaja’s success story extends beyond Indian borders. The film has performed exceptionally well in the overseas market, grossing an estimated 24 crore in just 17 days. This global appreciation underscores the film’s ability to transcend cultural barriers and connect with audiences through its universal themes of family, love, and perseverance.

Maharaja proved to be a profitable film with stellar ROI

Made with a budget of only 20 crore, Maharaja has already secured a remarkable profit of approximately 46.05 crore. This translates to a phenomenal 230.25% Return on Investment (ROI), a testament to the film’s commercial success. In today’s competitive film industry, these figures paint a picture of a highly profitable venture.

Beyond Box Office Numbers: Maharaja’s story touched hearts

Maharaja’s success transcends mere box office numbers. It’s a story about the power of storytelling. The film proves that compelling narratives, devoid of high-octane action sequences and extravagant sets, can still captivate audiences. The heartwarming tale and the stellar performances, particularly Vijay Sethupathi‘s nuanced portrayal, have undoubtedly contributed significantly to the film’s positive reception.

With positive word-of-mouth spreading like wildfire and a renewed audience interest evident in Weekend 3, Maharaja is poised to continue its successful run at the box office. The film’s heartwarming message and strong performances are likely to keep audiences flocking to theaters in the coming days.

