After bringing in 9.75 crores on Saturday, hence resulting in its first single digit day since release, Kalki [Hindi] grew quite well all over again on Sunday. It was a growth of over 80% as 17.50 crores more came in, and that’s excellent. Small and mid-budget films do jump well from Fridays to Saturdays and though the quantum of collections is less, the percentage is more. However, in case of Kalki [Hindi], since the quantum itself is quite good and the percentage too is good too, the overall scenario is very positive.

The Hindi version has pretty much settled down well and there is a possibility that it could be another RRR [Hindi] which was supported by even better word of mouth and had closed at 274.31 crores. Kalki [Hindi] will soon cross 250 crores and then go higher. The film has already netted 190.50 crores and that by itself is a very good number after 10 days in theatres.

Of course, the budget of the film is huge and hence it needs to collect quite well from the original Telugu as well as dubbed Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions. Still, while that’s the prerogative of the makers, for theater owners this is good news that there are steady footfalls in the second week too for a film, something that hasn’t happened before Kalki in 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

