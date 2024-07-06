It’s been a memorable run for Kalki 2898 AD at the box office so far. Starring Prabhas in the lead, the epic dystopian science fiction action drama has crossed the 500 crores gross mark, and there’s a long way to go. Now, Saturday has witnessed another massive jump. Scroll below for early trends for day 10.

There’s no notable competition at the ticket windows, which, along with positive word of mouth and immense anticipation, is giving this Nag Ashwin directorial a freeway to shine. Prabhas mania is spread wide across, leading to impressive collections in all languages.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection

Till Friday, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer had added a total of 435.43 crores to its box office collections. The advance booking and occupancy throughout the day showed positive signs. In addition, Kalki 2898 AD also witnessed the second-highest ever almost full/ fast-filling shows in Bengaluru after Kantara.

Expectations for the film were to cross the 475 crores mark, and it very well lived upto the expectations!

Kalki 2898 AD Day 10 Early Trends

As per the early trends flowing in, the film has added box office collections in the range of 34-35 crores on Saturday. This is a growth of around 83-89% compared to earnings of 18.50 crores on day 9.

The overall collections will now come to around 469.43-470.43 crores. Given the current pace, it looks like Kalki 2898 AD net earnings in India will cross the 500 crore mark by the end of this weekend. What a remarkable run!

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Brahmanandam, and Disha Patani play pivotal roles. Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ram Gopal Varma also make special appearances.

The epic dystopian film is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Ashwini Dutt under his banner Vyjanthy Movies.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: 500 Crore Mark Unlocked With Smashing Entry Into Top 10 Highest Indian Grossers, Prabhas Beats His Own Baahubali!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News