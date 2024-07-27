Just after being part of a huge success, Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan delivered a mighty failure in Indian 2. The film had been in the making for a long time, and by the time it arrived in theatres, the buzz had gone down. The start itself was underwhelming, and the poor content made things worse at the worldwide box office. Now, let’s find out where the collection stands after two weeks!

The film is a sequel to 1996’s blockbuster, Indian. It marked the reunion of director Shankar and Kamal Haasan, and there was a huge buzz when the project was announced. Unfortunately, it had to suffer multiple delays for various reasons, and before the theatrical release, there wasn’t much hype in the air despite it being a sequel to a highly successful film.

In India, Indian 2 earned 26 crores net on day 1, but the numbers have come down drastically since then. In the overseas market, too, the performance has not been up to the mark. Talking about the latest collection update, the film has amassed 81 crores net at the Indian box office in 14 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 95.58 crores.

In overseas, Indian 2 has earned 51 crores gross so far. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 146.58 crores gross in two weeks.

From here, the Kamal Haasan starrer will not add much to its tally as two films, Raayan and Deadpool & Wolverine, have arrived in theatres. In India, it will stay much below 90 crores net. Talking about the global tally, the collection will cross 150 crores but won’t cover much distance after that.

Meanwhile, Indian 2 is reportedly made at a budget of 250 crores. If we compare this to the domestic collection of 81 crores, it needs 169 crores more to recover the cost, which is impossible. If calculated, the film’s 67.6% cost is yet to be recovered.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Trends): Marvel Biggie Storms Ticket Windows In India, Clocks A Thunderous Start Of Above 20 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News