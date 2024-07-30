Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s action thriller Kill, starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, is receiving praise and appreciation not only in the country but also globally. Its lead star has now been invited to the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He will join celebs like Ram Charan, Imtiaz Ali and more. Scroll below for more.

The movie was released in theatres earlier this month and had an outstanding start, collecting 11.36 crore in its opening week and 11.01 crore, combining the second and third weeks. Despite the arrival of Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine and Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz, it collected 1.25 crore in its fourth weekend. The movie has grossed 46.37 crore globally. Lakshya’s debut feature premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and was the first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness.

Kill was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival last month and received positive reviews from critics upon its theatrical release this month. It also featured Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala in crucial roles. Lakshya has been reportedly deemed the rising action star in Bollywood. He is gaining wide recognition for his performance in the movie and is now set to travel to Australia for the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, aka IFFM.

The 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will commence on August 15. The Kill star will present an award at the prestigious IFFM Awards Night. Lakshya will attend a star-studded event, which will be graced by stalwarts of Indian cinema. Telegu superstar Ram Charan, music maestro AR Rahman, and eminent filmmakers Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, and Imtiaz Ali, among others, are expected to attend the event.

It is undoubtedly a significant milestone in Lakshya’s career, which seems to be growing rapidly. It will also have a favorable impact on his future in the film industry.

