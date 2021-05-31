Anupamaa has surely become one of the most favourite shows on Star Plus. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role in the show, and she is currently basking in its success. She has once again become a household name, and fans are really loving her. But would you believe if we said that even she had to give an audition before actually getting selected?

Yes! You heard that right. Rupali, whose presence in the show makes most of her fans feel that this particular role was made for her, had given an audition. And now her audition clip has leaked online, and it is breaking the internet.

In the video, Rupali Ganguly can be seen wearing a saree and reciting her dialogues. The same scene was also seen in one of the initial episodes of the show. The video was shared by one of Rupali’s fan pages. Have a look at the video below:

Rupali Ganguly, as always, looks gorgeous even with minimal makeup. Her simplistic look and that red bindi on her forehead make her look gorgeous as ever. After looking at this video, we are sure that you would agree with us when we say that she is perfect for playing Anupamaa.

However, there is no confirmation whether this video is from Rupali’s show Parvarish or Anupamaa.

Anyway, this show has been on the top of the TRP charts ever since its first episode. Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, who portrays the character of Rupali Ganguly’s on-screen husband, Vanraj. Currently, the track is focussing on their divorce story and Ganguly’s cancer.

