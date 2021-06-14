It’s been exactly a year since Sushant Singh Rajput left the world. Ex-girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande took to her social media to pay a tribute to the late actor sharing glimpses of their relationship in an emotional video and we bet it’ll leave you teary-eyed.

Ankita and SSR were in a relationship for six long years before they parted ways.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ankita Lokhande shared an emotional video on Sushant Singh Rajput with a caption that read, “14 June 💔 This was our journey !!!! Phir milenge chalte chalte✋”.

We miss you, SSR.

Sharing another video, Ankita Lokhande captioned it, “Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished Diwali 2011 ❤️”.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a happy go, lucky soul.

Fans were quick to react to Ankita Lokhande’s video and a user wrote, “1 year has passed since #SSR #SushantSinghRajput’s shocking, untimely demise last year on June 14th. Every single day, he is still being remembered; the love for him & his legacy is exponentially increasing! Hope he’s in a good peaceful place now🙏 Lots Of Love Sir ❤Miss You😢”.

Another fan wrote, “Miss u so much sushant… Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai … hum decide nahi kar sakte … par kaise jeena hai … woh hum decide kar sakte hai – Dil Bechara”.

The comments section is full of emotional support from across the globe for the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are pouring in so much love and support ever since he left the heavenly abode.

There hasn’t been a single day when his fans haven’t trend for his justice on Twitter.

What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande’s emotional video paying tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput? Tell us in the comments below.

