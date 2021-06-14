It was last year, on this very day, that Bollywood and millions of Sushant Singh Rajput fans across the globe were left shocked when the news of his untimely demise made the headlines. On June 14, 2020, SSR was found handing for the ceiling fan at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Even though it been a year now, the hollow he left hasn’t been filled, and fans, friends and family are awaiting justice regarding his death.

Several of his previous co-stars have taken to their social media accounts and remembered him on his first death anniversary. From co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ranvir Shorey to directors Mukesh Chhabra and Abhishek Kapoor, read on to know some sweet word shared in memory of the Kai Po Che! actor.

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram, remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. In memory of her Sonchiriya co-star, she wrote, “Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR…Om Shanti #Forever #Ssr #Peace #neutronstar”

Another Sonchiriya co-star of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranvir Shorey, also posted about him on this day. Sharing a behind the scenes picture from their movie together, he wrote, “…अपना क़र्ज़ा तो उतार गयो…हमें यहीं छोड़ गयो बीहड़न में…” 💔🙏🏽 #sonchiriya #sushantsinghrajput” SSR’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi also shared a pic with the late actor on her Insta stories and wrote, “A forever void. Miss you.”

Mukesh Chhabra, who made his directorial debut with the SSR lead Dil Bechara, shared a montage of all his characters and wrote, “To the one whose work of excellence will live with us forever Sparkles #SushantSinghRajput” Sushant’s Kedarnath director, Abhishek Kapoor, wrote on Instagram, “1yr today.. still numb🙏 #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar”

To the one whose work of excellence will live with us forever ✨

#SushantSinghRajput @CastingChhabra pic.twitter.com/6uByYvngbK — MCCC (@MukeshChhabraCC) June 14, 2021

Randeep Hooda tweeted in memory of Sushant, writing, “Hope you are happy and at peace wherever you are brother”

Hope you are happy and at peace wherever you are brother 🤗#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/zwwoOnT6Ep — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 14, 2021

Several TV stars also remembered this former small screen actor on social media. Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “You will always be remembered.💕Hope you are at peace. #SushantSinghRajput” Aly Goni changed his Twitter profile pic a couple of hours ago to that of Sushant Singh Rajput and captioned it “#NewProfilePic”

You will always be remembered.💕Hope you are at peace.#SushantSinghRajput — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 14, 2021

Actress Koena Mitra tweeted, So far yet so closeDear #SSRWarriors, #SSRians , you guys are amazing! Prayers #SushantSinghRajput #SSR” Sophie Choudry too shared a series of pics with SSR. She captioned her post, “One year ago today it felt like everything changed. Whether you knew him or not you were deeply affected, hurt, angry, confused. You are missed Sushant, as an artist, as a human being, as a friend and by all those who loved you. Hope you are smiling amongst the stars you so loved💜 #sushantsinghrajput #ssr #ssrforever”

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, actress Ankita Lokhande held a havan. Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat also shared a note in his memory.

May SSR’s soul rest in peace.

