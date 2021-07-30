Advertisement

Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return with a new season next month. Fans are now eagerly waiting to know the contestants’ names who will be entertaining them for the next six months. Now the latest report suspects that the first contestant on Bigg Boss 15 is to be Neha Bhasin. Scroll down to know more.

Unlike the previous seasons, Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on Voot before it goes on air on national TV, and Karan Johar will be hosting the show on OTT space. The makers of the show have approached several popular faces of the entertainment industry.

As per a Times Of India report, singer Neha Bhasin will make an entry in Bigg Boss 15 house on August 8. She is well known for singing songs like Dhunki Lage, Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat, Jag Ghoomiyaan. She has also shot a promo for the show as well.

Neha Bhasin is not new to reality shows. She was previously seen in 5 girl pop group ‘Viva’. After the band broke up in 2004, Neha started singing for Bollywood films and the Tamil film music Industry. Several reports also claimed Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill jodi will be announced next.

Previously, the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss had teased fans on Twitter about Neha Bhasin, “Inka sur bhi acha hai aur anokha hai andaaz lekin inka naam filhaal rahega ek raazFace with hand over mouth, Can you guess who this Contestant is? Microphone #BBOtt aa raha hai on 8th Aug only on Voot. Co-Powered by: @CoinDCX @swiggy_in #BBOttOnVoot #Voot @BeingSalmanKhan @VootSelect @karanjohar @justvoot” Take a look below:

A week ago, Karan Johar had issued a statement confirming hosting the upcoming controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. He said, “My mom and I are huge ‘Bigg Boss’ fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’… it will surely be over-the-top.”

He further said, “‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic (content). I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!”

