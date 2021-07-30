Advertisement

What’s life without struggle? Well, that’s the ‘living mantra’ of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Saanand Verma. He has gained immense popularity playing the role of Anokhelal Saxena on the show. But, as they say, the entertainment business isn’t all fun and games.

Every successful artist surely comes with a rollercoaster journey they are extremely proud of. Saanand, in his recent interview, shares some shocking experiences from his past life, proving himself a live example of ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way’. From working on multinational companies to sleeping in a stinky pharmaceutical factory, he has seen it all.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame got candid in an interview with Lehren and said, “It was too hard to fulfil this journey because Mumbai is too chaotic. When I came to the city, I had a 100 rupee note in my pocket, clueless of what to do next. My first house in Mumbai was amid a pharmaceutical factory, where medicines are made, covered with the worst possible smell you can imagine. It was so small that only I could fit in that place using just a mattress.”

Saanand Verma also added, “I’ve faced an extremely tough time. I did various kind of jobs, worked in multinational companies, did journalism and turned into a reporter. I’ve been through things I won’t be able even to share. I’ve starved; I didn’t have any money to buy food. As they say, the struggle is another name of life, and life is useless without struggle. I’m happy that God gave me the will to go through this intense struggle.”

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai has given this man his undue fame and an inspiration to many like him struggling out there. Share your thoughts on Saanand Verma’s heartwarming story in the comments section below.

