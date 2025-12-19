Four More Shots Please! Season 4 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Dino Morea, Prateik Babbar, Rajeev Siddhartha, Kunal Roy Kapur and others

Creator: Rangita Pritish Nandy

Director: Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hinglish

Runtime: 7 episodes of 45 minutes each

Almost 5 – 6 years ago, the audience was fed with a show that screamed freedom, empowerment, and many more such terms that, over time, started looking lost and exhausting. Four More Shots season 4 has finally closed the curtains with a grand finale and a happy ending to this wannabe Sex And The City! I am so glad that the bar is finally closed and we can move on from this show, which has been feeding the current generation with more confused ideas about being oneself, and finding s*x as the solution to every problem in this world!

The only thing brave about this season of the show was the decision to end it, finally! Let us not deny that this web series started as a very bold experiment in female friendships, but as it moved forward with every season, it became more confusing and self-indulgent!

Umang, Anjana, Siddhi, and Damini reconcile after a fallout in the last season. This season, their reunion calls for more mess, more men, and more s*x. Four More Shots S4 promises to be more revolutionary and empowering, but the only problem is that all of it seems very superficial!

Four More Shots initially promised to be a very sensible and unapologetic take on the modern Indian woman. And this cocktail is beautifully served and aesthetically enticing, but it leaves you feeling annoyed, looking at their issues and their attempts to resolve these issues!

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 Review: What’s It About:

After a quick recap, the show sets its premise with Siddhi’s wedding. Maanavi Gagroo has been playing the part effortlessly since season 1. But her wedding jitters turn too bizarre when she refuses to get married, and wants to leave the love of her life at the altar, just what her friend Umang (Bani J) did in the last season! By this season, the loop has become very exhausting – instead of organic growth, we have been served with recycled plotlines. Anjana (Kirti Kulhari) is still struggling with a competitive spirit, Damini (Sayani Gupta) is still wanting to strike the male-female balance in society while wearing designer labels, Umang is totally mistaking emotional growth, and Siddhi is still wandering aimlessly.

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 Review: What Works:

The show clearly roots for feminism, but it sets pseudo-rules of women’s empowerment! The suggestive tone that demands freedom but mistakes freedom with being loud, rowdy, unfaithful, or angry without any self-reflection or introspection is beyond my understanding!

I do not know which section of Modern Indian Women, Four More Shots Please targets, but it seems like their major hardship is getting bored in a marriage or the hesitation to commit to a man, despite having a great hook-up! I mean, an average Indian woman cannot reach these issues, because she is too involved in the kitchen or with the kids or probably trying to reach her place safely at 2 AM in the night! But since it was picked by Emmy and is still loved, I am sure, there is a certain set of audience that might relate to these issues!

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 Review: Star Performance:

As usual, the show looks like a holiday! That too is an expensive one! There are foreign vacation spots and elaborate sets! Despite a very lost screenplay, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo stayed committed to their characters until the bitter end. They deserve better writing than this. In one of the scenes, a vulnerable Siddhi starts making jokes about her s*x life to gain popularity. This is something that should have been a major point of discussion, but only once for 10 seconds we see Umang confronting her! Nothing more, despite it being a major plot point for this season!

More than the women, the men in Four More Shots S4 deserve a shout-out! They make this show a little bit bearable. Be it Dino Morea, Rajeev Siddhartha, Prateik Babbar, or Kunaal Roy Kapur. These women look a bit sane because these protective male characters are enduring all the toxicity from this bunch of wannabe women, who just behave like any other manchild!

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The most exhausting part of the show is becoming an instrument of women’s empowerment. However, this My Life, My Choice conversation has turned quite bizarre! But instead of breaking norms, shattering patriarchal rules, and setting examples, these women have themselves turned into a bundle of toxicity and bad decision-making. Moreover, they own their bad decision-making skills, but never regret a thing!

The show is a wannabe Sex And The City but while the American show actually tried exploring the changing idea of womanhood, feminism and inequality, one major issue a time, Four More Shots just felt like a group of women gone rogue and wild, behaving like men – they are the same and no that is not how you deal with gender inequality and try to solve it! The basic difference between the two shows is the intent. There should be a reason to serve a specific content – you identify an issue and then decide a storyline about you you want to tackle that issue. The major issue with Four More Shots season 4 is that it does not have any issues to address – there are just huge faults that need to be addressed, but no one identifies or addresses them! In fact, I do not see any intent to resolve these issues or talk about them.

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 Review: Last Words:

Honestly, it has been four seasons, but these four women haven’t learned a single thing. They are the same people they were in Episode 1, just with more men in their lives. These Alices in Wonderland needed to get a life and navigate their personal, professional, s*xual, and emotional lives in a much better way. But no, the makers decide to bring a happy ending to the show, all thanks to the sensible men in their lives!

2 stars.

