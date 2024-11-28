Sayani Gupta, who has appeared in several acclaimed films, such as Margarita With A Straw and Article 15, has opened up about feeling uncomfortable due to her co-star’s behavior during an intimate scene shoot.

Sayani highlighted the importance of intimacy coordinators on film sets, revealing how their absence can lead to indecent behavior. Though the actress did not name anyone, she showed one of her co-stars kept kissing her even after the director said cut.

Sayani Gupta Reveals a Co-Actor Once Lingered On a Kiss After Cut

Sayani Gupta recently appeared on a radio show discussing the need for intimate film coordinators. “I could write a book about intimacy, and I am grateful that this [intimacy coordinator] is now a profession in India. I had worked with one during Margarita with a Straw in 2013. Intimate scenes are the easiest to do because they are technical.”

Explaining how people can take advantage of the situation in the absence of intimacy coordinators, the Four More Shots Please! Star said, “A lot of people also take advantage. I’ve been in situations where an actor lingered on a kiss after a cut, making you uncomfortable. It may be subtle, but it’s indecent behavior.”

Sayani then recalled another uncomfortable incident from the shoot of Four More Shots, Please! She revealed she once had to lie on the beach for a scene in a very short dress. While around 70 men stood in front of her, nobody provided her with a shawl.

“The lack of concern for an actor’s or anyone’s safety is concerning. Boundaries are often compromised, and this mindset needs to change.” Sayani said. She further appreciated her Four More Shots Please! Co-star Prateik Babbar made her feel comfortable during an intimate scene.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Sooraj Pancholi’s Mother Zarina Wahab Claims Jiah Khan Attempted Suicide 4-5 Times Before Meeting Her Son: “I Don’t Want To Open My Mouth, Sab Jaante Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News