Ram Gopal Varma is all praise for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The ace filmmaker recently had a conversation with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, expressing his admiration for his work.RGV revealed that he was so impressed by the violence in the film that it still haunts him. He also talked about what he liked and disliked in the movie, revealing that the father-son relationship storyline did not quite work for him.

Ram Gopal Varma Praises The Violence In Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Ram Gopal Varma’s interaction with Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been posted on the former’s YouTube channel. During the chat, RGV revealed he fell in love with Animal when Ranbir’s character, Ranvijay, started using a machine gun. “For me, the moment this guy comes back with a machine gun, I decided to love the film. After that, I didn’t care what happens in the rest of the film. That was my moment of liking the person,” the Satya director said.

RGV added that he stood up and clapped in the cinema hall during the machine gun scene. “The only time in the last 20 years that I got up and clapped in the theatre was when he got the gun. I felt like a mass audience. It’s an idea. It wouldn’t have worked if it was a hockey stick. Only a machine gun.”

Further discussing how the violence had such an impact, Ram Gopal Varma said, “It was more impactful than seeing armies fighting each other. I remember narrating Shiva to Nagarjuna when he was shooting for Agni Putrudu.” “I told him that the violence in Shiva would be more gritty than bombs being burst, and knives being slashed.” Ram Gopal Varma further added, “I felt the same thing with Ranbir’s scenes in Animal, especially the low-angle shot. It haunts me even now.”

Ram Gopal Varma Did Not Like The Father-Son Storyline In Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Although he loved Animal, Ram Gopal Varma also highlighted what did not work for him. He said he did connect with the story, especially the father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s characters. “I never connected with the story of Animal. For example, his love for his father is the last thing that affected me. I was constantly looking for the highs, and I believe that’s what works in cinema.”

RGV further shared his honest opinion with Vanga, telling him he skipped the father-son scenes while rewatching the movie. “I don’t know if you will take this as a compliment, but on all my repeat viewings of Animal, I’ve always fast-forwarded the father scenes. We pick up our favorite scenes. You might have done it for the emotion of the father-son story, but I do not believe it worked because of that.”

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Sooraj Pancholi’s Mother Zarina Wahab Claims Jiah Khan Attempted Suicide 4-5 Times Before Meeting Her Son: “I Don’t Want To Open My Mouth, Sab Jaante Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News