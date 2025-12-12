Emmy-nominated series Four More Shots is back with its final season, and I am glad that this will finally end, because, honestly, whatever this show is aiming at, I do not want my nieces and younger siblings to pick up! Anyway, the final season trailer is like an alarm on snooze mode; it is the same alarm that was once set, and now it is snoozing on repeated intervals with repeated seasons.

The trailer gives a glimpse of stunning international locales and our gang of girls – Anjana, Damini, Sidhi, and Umang picking up where they left off. But obviously, it seems like everything will get messier. We see new failures and what looks like a genuine crisis of faith within the friendship itself.

The magnetic, effortless chemistry between the four leads remains the trailer’s biggest selling point. Their friendship feels authentic and raw, ensuring entertainment for its loyal fan base. A few key scenes feel derivative of past seasons. The pattern of one girl hitting the same crisis only to be saved by the others is now too repetitive.

I wish Four More Shots could go back to the effective storytelling it began with in the first season. But the final season seems all about melodrama and high decibels, something I am not a fan of personally!

The good part is The Four More Shots season 4 is exactly what it promises to be: loud and wild. It assures fans that the show is still the same old messy female friendship tales, fighting the society! Although I do not relate to anything this show propagates in the name of freedom! There is a very distinct line between bold, wild, and unapologetic. But if you cross, it is all pseudo wanna be noise, which is exactly what the trailer shows.

Check out the trailer of Four More Shots season 4 here. Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Smita Patil, Dino Morea, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rajeev Siddhartha, Milind Soman, Lisa Ray, Anasuya Sengupta and directed by Arunima Sharma, and Neha Parti Matiyani, this season will arrive on December 19.

