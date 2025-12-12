Single Papa Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza Khan, and others

Creator: Shashank Khaitan

Director: Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kaiwalya

Streaming On: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 6 episodes of 45 minutes each

December has been a month of family dramas for Hindi Cinema. While we saw Perfect Family, there was also Thode Door Thode Paas. Then it was The Great Shamsuddin Family as well, and now Kunal Kemmu’s Single Papa also offers a great family time entertainment through its funny premise. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya and Shashank Khaitan, the show promotes gender equality but at a very superficial level.

However, the show is really necessary as a conversation starter. The show delivers an honest portrait of modern fatherhood; moreover, it talks about single parenting at a stretch! The show, however, falters at a lot of places, and there are places I want to fast forward through. But it starts building my attention after the 1.5 episodes.

Kunal Kemmu’s versatility has long been underrated by the masses, but it has finally found a home. However, the show does not move you or entertain you completely. The show ticks all the boxes – there is a good plot point – a man battling against rules and laws to adopt a child despite being single, a funny premise, a good ensemble, but it never spreads its wings!

Single Papa Review: What’s It About:

The premise for Single Papa is simple – Kunal Kemmu is divorced because his wife thinks he is a man-child and too protected by his family. Meanwhile, she refuses to bear a child because she cannot raise two. But Kunal Kemmu wants a child, and he is determined to become a Single Papa. He opts for legal adoption after he falls in love with an abandoned child, left in his car.

But Gaurav Gehlot’s journey as a Single Papa has a major roadblock in Neha Dhupia, Child Care Officer, who finds him incapable of shoulder the responsibility of a child. However, Gaurav makes sure that she trusts her, and he just wants a chance. But his chances are often backed up by a whole web of lies.

Single Papa Review: What Works:

What brilliantly works for the show is when Dayanand Shetty enters the show as a male nanny. Introducing the concept of Mannys however should have given more weightage. In fact, while the show bats gender equality and talks about the issues of adoption for a male, it could have offered such a strong emotional support in the later episodes if the man and single papa’s emotional bond and connect through a child could act as a strong plot point. But it is used briefly and in a very rushed manner. You smile, you want to enjoy it, but it disappears!

Single Papa Review: Star Performance:

Kunal Kemmu is brilliant as Gaurav Gehlot. He plays the Single Papa with a sincerity that might be needed for this role, but his character is not backed by strong writing, and this is where the entire show majorly falters. There is a big ensemble including Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza Khan, Neha Dhupia, Prajakta Koli, but none of the roles ever grows on you. The writing is too shallow to connect you to the core emotional problem, which we are trying to argue about!

Single Papa Review: What Doesn’t Work:

While the initial setup is tight and impactful, the show loses a bit of its emotional momentum across the six episodes. Despite this crisis, Single Papa works in parts and is an exhausting yet enjoyable ride!

Single Papa Review: Last Words:

Single Papa falters with its length. Yes, despite 6 episodes, it feels lengthy because of weak writing. It seems after a point, it has nothing to say or offer. If such was the issue, then the show could have brilliantly worked as a film, in fact, and made more sense and impact as well! Crisp, well-edited, and strongly delivering the highs!

Kunal Kemmu advocates Baap Ki Baapta as much as Maa Ki Mamta, and while he tries to adult one diaper at a time, the show does not justify the journey of a man-child turning into a man with child. The fun part entertains but the refusing to grow up part and taking everything as a joke might be slightly irritating at times.

3 stars!

For more reviews of web shows, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Perfect Family Review: Neha Dhupia Breaks The ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ Family Myths One Therapy Session A Time & It Is Gold!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News