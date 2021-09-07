Advertisement

Abbas Mastan directorial Ajnabee starring Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu was released in 2001. The mystery thriller film struck a chord with the audience given the twist and turns in the plot. But did you know that Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to be in the film? Scroll down to know.

The thriller was Akki’s second collaboration with the director duo Abbas Mastan. The film was the official remake of the Hollywood film Consenting Adults, which was helmed by Alan J Pakula and released in 1992. Akki‘s film was observed as a super hit by Box Office India.

While Ajnabee was a turning point for Akshay Kumar, thanks to him playing the negative character Vikram Bajaj, the role was originally supposed to be played by Shah Rukh Khan. Since King Khan wasn’t keen on playing a villain in the film, the role eventually went to Khiladi Kumar. The film was well-received by the critics and the audiences alike.

Both Akshay and Bipasha won a popular award for their performance in the film. Khiladi Kumar bagged the Best Villain award on Filmfare and Bipasha was also honoured with the best debutant award that year. Interestingly the film also marks the infamous rivalry between Bipasha and Kareena Kapoor Khan. If reports are to be believed, Bebo called the actress ‘Kaali billi’ because of dusky her complexion.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback to the silver screen with Sidharth Anand’s film Pathan. Reportedly, the star has started filming Atlee’s film in Pune along with Nayanthara. The untitled film is one of the much-anticipated films among the fans.

Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in Rajkummar Hirani’s social comedy film which will be based on immigration. Not many details about the film are yet revealed.

