Two years ago, the nation was left shocked when the horrific ‘Disha r*pe case’ made the headlines. The awful incident took place on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was gang-r*ped, killed, and then burnt alive by four men. Many celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, took to social media and spoke about it.

Now, as per reports coming in, a petition has been filed by a Delhi-based lawyer, Gaurav Gulati, against over 38 celebrities from Bollywood and Tollywood. The lawyer is demanding their arrest as they revealed the real name of the r*pe victim on social media platforms. Read on to know more.

As per a recent ETimes report, a Delhi-based lawyer has filed a case requesting the arrest of 38 Indian celebrities for revealing the name of the r*pe victim on their social media platforms. As per the entertainment, the case has been filed against actors Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Maharaja Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Sirish, Charmme Kaur and more. The reason stated for their arrest is that they used the victim’s real name while tweeting about the horrific incident.

For those who are unaware of the Indian law, under IPC section 228 A, it is forbidden for people from using a r*pe victim’s given name on any public platform or media. Given this, the Delhi-based lawyer Gaurav Gulati has reportedly filed a complaint against Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and 35 more celebs. He has also filed a petition at the Tees Hazari Court. He has sought an immediate arrest of these celebs alleging that they failed to show social responsibility.

As per the report, the case has been filed as the celebs, instead of setting an example for others by not publicizing the victim’s name, have themselves broken the rule by revealing her real identity. The lawyer has reportedly sought an immediate arrest of all the above celebs, alleging that they have shown no social responsibility while maintaining the privacy of the victim.

