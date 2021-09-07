Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii is one of the most-talked about and highly-anticipated films of the year. While fans are eagerly awaiting its release this week, the makers and theatre chains owners are at loggerheads over issues related to the film’s theatrical release and its digital premiere. For the unversed, theatre chain PVR has refused to screen this biographical film until the makers ensure a four-week gap between its theatrical and OTT premieres.

As of now, the makers and theatre chain have finally come to an agreement that Telugu and Tamil versions of the Kangana-led film will premiere on OTT after a four-week-long gap, but the Hindi one will premiere on Netflix after a two-week. Talking about the reason behind this, producer Vashu Vardhan Induri said it is a necessary measure, else he won’t be able to make a film again. Read on to know all he said.

Advertisement

As reported by Mid-Day, producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri says that while he empathises with the exhibitors but the two-week gap is a necessary measure in this hour. While talking about taking the Hindi version of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii to Netflix so soon, he added, “As a producer who has invested so much money in the film, I have the right to recover the investment. Every producer is trying various means [to stay afloat] — some are taking the direct-to-web route, others are waiting for a few more months. I can recover the cost only if there is a two-week window because at this point, box office won’t give me the returns that we would get earlier.”

Continuing further, the Thalaivii producer said, “If I opt for a four-week window [for the Hindi version], I will lose money and will land in a financial problem. I will never be able to make a film again.”

Despite the leading multiplex chain barring its release, he says the Hindi offering will enjoy a “wide reach” through local movie halls.

It’s to be noted that while the film will release in several theatres across the country, cinemas in Maharashtra continue to remain shut, and Mumbai plays a pivotal part in the box office revenues. Talking about not wanting to further delay the film, the producer added, “If I hold off the release and the third wave hits, I will lose out on seven months or so. Hence, the key people on the film have decided to go ahead with the September 10 release. Kangana Ranaut stands by our decision.”

Thalaivii, the biopic on the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa will release in cinemas on September 10. The Hindi version will then release on Netflix in two weeks while the Tamil and Telugu one will drop on Amazon Prime Video in mid-October (a four-week gap). Directed by A. L. Vijay, the film stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role alongside Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun and more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Antim: The Final Truth Poster Out! Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma Are At Loggerheads, Fans Cannot Wait To See Them Clash

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube