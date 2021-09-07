Advertisement

Ayesha Takia is one of the well-known actresses in Bollywood. She is well known for her films like Dor, Socha Na Tha, Wanted to name a few. But not many know that she once made headlines for her Twitter war with Siddharth Mallya. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2012, the actress took to Twitter to express her strong-worded displeasure over alleged misdemeanour on part of the ground staff of Kingfisher Airlines with her younger sister Natasha at Delhi airport.

Ayesha Takia fuming in rage wrote, “The worst airline, Kingfisher!!!shockingly baddddddddddd airport staff behavior at Delhi airport with my sister. We are going to take serious action against this and go to court with it, let the law handle it, so that this does not happen to any girl again (sic).”

In the following tweet, she wrote, “Is this how a girl alone at an airport gets treated by the staff of the airline she is flying. She is unwell and has a horrible backache, can’t believe this happened to her right now. My heart is beating so fast with anger that a girl at an airport gets treated this way by airport staff! He is at the kingfisher counter (sic).”

Ayesha Takia alleged that a staffer of Kingfisher Airlines tore the boarding pass of her sister at the airport. She wrote, “Kingfisher staff Vinay Podwal just threatened and yelled at my sister saying he can throw anyone out and TORE her boarding pass! This disgustingly behaved Kingfisher staff called Vinay podwal just tore my sister’s boarding pass and misbehaved with her. How can this happen? How dare this Vinay Podwal misbehave with a passenger and tear her boarding pass? It could be any one of u think about it (sic).”

Siddharth Mallya, who is the son of Chairman of now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya, responded to Ayesha’s tweets and raised doubts over her claim. He wrote, “Been getting tweets about Ayesha Takia & KFA. Not too sure who she is, an actor of some sorts?? But it seems something has upset her.” In the following tweet, he wrote, “Don’t know why Ayesha Takia is tweeting so much when she wasn’t even present. There are always two sides to a story. Pipe down love.”

His tweet did not go down well with the Wanted actress. She attacked him on Twitter and wrote, “Well any indian citizen can stand up for their rites if treated badly, and I don’t have to be anyone u know sidharth mallya!!!!!!!!!!!!” (sic).

“My sis is a normal indian girl traveling economy so ofcourse u won’t giv a shit,I know the whole story coz it happend 2 my sister therefore,” (sic) Ayesha Takia tweeted. She also added, “u wernt there either so don’t b condescending and defend ur freakin staff,first find out wot happend!u clearly r unaware of ALOT sidharth m!”

Soon later Siddharth Mallya decided to close this ugly chapter. He wrote, “Wow, lots of tweets this am! Didn’t anyone sleep?!..am not gonna comment on this topic anymore peeps..got bored. sorry to disappoint haha!!” (sic)

